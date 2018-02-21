Lorde and Jack Antonoff Look Awfully Cozy in New Zealand Together

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

In January, Jack Antonoff dismissed the rumors that he left Lena Dunham for his friend and collaborator Lorde as “dumb heteronormative gossip.” He looks very happy to be hanging out with the 21-year-old singer in new paparazzi photos, however. You can see exclusive shots of Antonoff and Lorde smiling, laughing, and hanging all over each other in Lorde’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand, at the Daily Mail, here.

“Lorde wrapped her arms around [Antonoff] at many points and they even strolled together arm-in-arm during their day on the town,” the Mail reports. “The two certainly seemed to be having a blast together as they both grinned from ear-to-ear and shared several laughs together.”

Antonoff did have a professional reason to be in town: He played a show with his band, Bleachers, in Auckland last week. When asked for comment about the photos, a rep for Antonoff directed us to his original statement on the matter (tweet below). A rep for Lorde did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

Right before Lorde and Antonoff attended the Grammys together last month, Us Weekly reported that Antonoff was in fact dating the artist and model Carlotta Kohl. (Kohl is a friend and assistant to another Antonoff collaborator, St. Vincent). Since then, Antonoff and Kohl have not be spotted together.