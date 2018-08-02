Kanye West Would Approve of These Tiny Sunglasses

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

“You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.” Thus decreed Kanye West in a recent email to Kim Kardashian West. Noted: Rachel Zoe’s mid-aughts mega-frames are out; Neo’s microspecs from The Matrix are in.

Nicolas Ghesquière must agree, because at his Louis Vuitton spring show in Paris, among the lavishly embellished Louis XVI court jackets and silk running shorts, there were these metallic sunglasses ($735 at 1 E. 57th St., at Fifth Ave.; 212-758-8877). The whole show mixed history with futuristic fashion (amid medieval artifacts at the Louvre, models wore Stranger Things T-shirts), and the angular shades were no exception: The pointy 1950s-era cat’s-eye silhouette comes in an iPhone-like jet black or this sci-fi mirrored finish.

*This article appears in the February 5, 2018, issue of New York Magazine.