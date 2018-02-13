Louise Linton Is Trying to Be Better

Photo: GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Louise Linton, the brand-happy wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and that’s awful. But Linton is finally back with a new profile in Elle, in which she wears a cashmere turtleneck and no pants and tells everyone how sorry she is for berating a critic on Instagram.

“I was feeling like a regular person,” she explained. “And regular people, when someone says something mean to you on social media, regular people are allowed to respond.”

The incident taught Regular Ol’ Louise, who was raised in a “small castle” in Scotland, that she needs to be more careful about how she presents herself. So she’s enlisted the help of a Washington protocol expert, referred to her by the wives of Cabinet members. She told Elle:

“It’s actually really a fascinating world. The world of political etiquette. For example, gift giving. You’re not allowed to give gifts, and people aren’t allowed to give us gifts. Undue influence. Obviously we both are ethical and good people and we don’t want to mess up. When I went to the Middle East, they helped me: What is the appropriate thing to wear in Jerusalem? In Saudi Arabia? What’s the appropriate way to greet a gentleman in Saudi? What’s the appropriate way to greet sheiks or whomever?”

It sounds like she’s learning a lot. But Linton admits she still has a way to go to rehab her public image.

“I’m just a regular girl, and I’m not perfect, but I’m trying my best,” she says. “Maybe I should wear that on a T-shirt and Instagram that. And then on the back it should say … ‘I’m so sorry.’”

Maybe!

