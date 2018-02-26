Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of February 26

The moon waxes bright this week, culminating in a full moon in Virgo on Thursday. In the middle of sweet Pisces season, this is a chance to feel your physical body, a chance to solve a concrete problem, a chance to do something good for the aching world. There’s intensity in the sky, and on the ground there’s kindness and love so solid you can almost touch them.

Aries

Maybe it’s good not to dwell in too much darkness, and maybe it’s good not to make a home in these deep caves of loss or pain, but still it’s important not to ignore them. Let yourself feel the rhythm of the bad thoughts that move through you. Let yourself greet them, not as old friends, but as something ancient and natural as the sky.

Taurus

The problems in the world, like the problems in your own life, are rarely simple — they’re so often tangled, their roots deep underground. Still, this week, it can help to try to state a question in simple words. It can help to imagine your fear as a thing with edges, a thing you can touch.

Gemini

There have been impossible situations before now, and there have been days of mud and rain and strange yellow skies. You’ve lived through uncertainty and you’ve lived through storms and you’ve found your feet again; you’ve kept living. You don’t have to dream of some vague, better future. Instead, you can light a fire or you can light a lamp. There are so many ways to find just the thing you need.

Cancer

Sometimes it’s the loneliness that’s most difficult to bear, but sometimes loneliness feels like a balm, like a blanket, like a gentle friend from long ago. Sometimes, the harder thing is to share a world with other people — with strangers on the street, alive and unpredictable in their own wild rhythms, or with the people you already love, whose names and voices you know as well as your own. You’re surviving this harsh, noisy world, but you don’t have to make it look easy.

Leo

The stakes are high and the world spins fast and there’s so much that needs to be done. This week will ask you to live more slowly than you’d like, and it’s okay. There are other people around you, working and fighting just like you are. There’s a rhythm somewhere deep in the Earth, and you might feel it if you hold still.

Virgo

It’s frightening, sometimes, to claim your own ideas, or to speak your own thoughts, or to know your own true name. Dreaming wild dreams comes easily enough, but it’s harder to let those dreams solidify into desires, and harder still to let them out in the world to breathe, to take small, shaky steps. If the weight of your own power starts to overwhelm you, think of everything you’re not afraid of.

Libra

When you feel lost, like you’re trapped in some dense forest, or abandoned in some wide barren land, stop and look around you. Even inhospitable landscapes offer colors and sunsets and song, and you can learn to keep living. You can learn how to navigate by new rivers and new stars. You might feel fear under this new sky, but you’ll find your way home again. And for now, here in the thick of it, you’re learning more than you think you are.

Scorpio

The past holds mysteries and the past holds magic. It can serve as a powerful magnet for you, but you don’t have to keep looking behind you forever. The past isn’t the only place where your truest self lives, or the place that holds all the joy you’ll ever know. You don’t have to leave your memories behind, but you can change and grow and become new. This is a week for imagining a life you’ve never seen before, and moving toward it.

Sagittarius

With a pure heart and clear vision, there’s nothing to fear, but it’s so hard to be pure-hearted in a world this full of darkness. It’s so hard not to become careless in a world that moves this fast. This week, you don’t have to be distracted by noise or desire or even exhaustion. No matter how far or how fast you move, you can stay anchored by your truest self. If you remember where you came from, you won’t be pulled off course.

Capricorn

It’s important, this week, to acknowledge the work you’ve already done. When the sun rises in the morning, you aren’t starting from scratch, and you aren’t starting from nothing. Even your wildest ideas have grown out of something inside you; even your steeliest courage didn’t appear as a gift from the sky. You’re in the middle of a long road, and you’ve traveled so far to get here. Just try to give yourself a little credit.

Aquarius

If the world feels too heavy and too large to do everything on your own, that’s because it is. This is a week to get free of your own impulse toward heroism, toward perfect independence. You can lean on other people, and you can be leaned on. You can ask for help and give credit where it’s due. There are so many ways to build new networks of support, strong as steel and alive as a forest. You can imagine a different, sweeter kind of freedom than the one you’ve held in your head for so long.

Pisces

There are some secrets that will finally become known to you, or some mysteries that will slowly become clear this week in the blue evenings. If you didn’t focus on feelings of doubt or fear or scarcity, what other ways of knowing the world could come into focus? You’re capable of desiring futures better than anything you’ve thought of before. You’ve traveled so far already, and you’ve grown strong and strange and brave. Don’t lose heart yet.