Photo: Vincent Lappartient

Long before Dior’s mid-afternoon Paris Fashion Week runway show actually began, the label’s creative image director, Peter Philips, was up before dawn at the Musée Rodin briefing his colleagues on how to create the colorful eye-widening abbreviated eyeliner look the models wore. Philips, the former creative director of Chanel Beauty, created legendary looks like crystal eyebrows for Chanel, Mickey Mouse makeup for Raf Simons, and glitter lips.

The bold look can be easily re-created using Dior’s felt-tip Diorshow On Stage Liner, which comes in brighter colors like matte aqua and purple and pearly turquoise. The eyeliners used for the runway show won’t launch until May, but until then, Dior offers similar pencil versions like the classic liquid-like Diorshow Pro Liners or using one of their 5 Coleurs Eye-shadow palettes as a liner.

The makeup artist shared how he prepared for Dior’s Paris fashion show in his latest video diary, which takes viewers through his packed day. Over the course of nine hours, Philips dashed from his makeup briefing, to rounds of interviews, to rehearsals, to touch-ups on model Adwoa Aboah, and finally to the runway show. After the show wrapped, Philips took time to mingle and celebrate with models like Cara Delevingne and Winnie Harlow as well as R&B singer Jorja Smith, who sat in the front row. He will do it all again during the next Fashion Week. Watch everything that happened backstage here: