Maybelline New York has just introduced six new shades to their Fit Me! and Instant Age Rewind concealer lines. The brand hasn’t hit 40 concealer shades yet — 40 seems to be the magic number among makeup brands right now — but 12 for each formula is a good start. The new shades include Ivory, Caramel, Tan, Hazelnut, and Cocoa. Out of the six new Fit Me! shades, five are suited for darker skin.

The concealers are tried-and-true favorites, most notably Fit Me!’s medium coverage, buildable formula. It’s long-wearing and free of waxes and oils so it won’t clog pores. The doe-foot applicator gives total control over the product and is a $6 dupe for the award-winning Radiant Creamy Concealer by Nars. The new shades means less mixing to come up with the perfect shade, and better matches for the Fit Me! foundation, which currently boasts 40 shades.

The Age Rewind concealer uses an anti-aging formula infused with goji berries and Haloxyl, which brightens skin. The dome-shaped concealer virtually erases any signs of aging and late nights.

It’s also been compared to Tarte’s cult favorite Shape Tape concealer. The Age Rewind concealer has five-star reviews on Ulta and one customer said it makes the natural makeup look a breeze to create. The line also expands on undertones, which makes buying drugstore makeup that much easier.

Customers can purchase the new shades at any Target or Walmart and directly from Maybelline online.

