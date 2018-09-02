The Dreamy Illustrator Whose Work You’ve Definitely Seen Before

If you’re a lover of Reebok, a reader of the New York Times or the New Yorker, or just a fan of yoga stickers on Google, then you’ve probably seen Ping Zhu’s colorful illustrations. The New York–based illustrator’s work is everywhere: she counts Warby Parker, Instagram, and Slack among her many clients. She spoke with the Cut about her natal chart, her love for Ira Glass, and the ways she shows affection to her dog.

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be? Vogue from the 20s with their illustrated covers showcasing over-the-top opulence.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? I want to know what’s in the mind of a shark. Like, what drives you?

Sneakers or slippers? Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you? That I sing songs to my dog and she runs away from me.

What was the last website you looked at? I was reading about astrology and trying to figure out my natal chart. I went to a poetry reading with these two poets who go by Astro Poets on Twitter, so I was reading on my natal chart. I’m a Leo.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, whom would it be? I would be okay with Henrik Vibskov — spacey and huge and comfy.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning? Ambitiously 7:30, but realistically 8:30.

What do you eat for breakfast? Yogurt and granola with some fruits in it.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be? Asahi Super Dry, my parent’s homemade dumplings, and Red Bean Butter Toast from Cha-an.

Fuck/Marry/Kill? Robin Wright, Ira Glass, Ramsay Snow from House Bolton (thank goodness he’s already dead).

If you were a color? A red orange.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be? Anyone with pizza.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be? Please never speak again. I’d love for him to go mute.

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Ping Zhu wears a Versace multicolor crochet knit top, $850 at select Versace stores.