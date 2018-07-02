Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As of February 7, the nuptials between Suits queen Meghan Markle and ginger Prince Harry — dubbed by the Cut as Royal Wedding 2.0 — is merely 100 days away. That means you only have a few short weeks to don your finest trousers and fanciest hats to prepare for the biggest event since the last Royal Wedding (remember? The one with Kate Middleton and Prince William? It happened hundreds of years ago?).

Here, we answer every question you might possibly have about the upcoming wedding — and we’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

First of all, when and where is this thing going down?

Save the date: the wedding between Markle and Prince Harry will be taking place on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. Luckily, that’s a Saturday, so you don’t have to take work off to celebrate. For those of you attending the wedding (or planning on sneaking in, no judgments), Google tells us the castle is just about an hour’s drive outside of London. Convenient!

Can we watch the wedding on TV or online?

As you’ll recall, we all woke up incredibly early the day of the last royal wedding, since it was broadcast live on TV. But will this wedding be available for public consumption as well? YES! (Thank God.) We don’t have details about where it will be broadcast or streamed quite yet (and we’ll update this when we do) but Kensington Palace has confirmed there will be cameras inside the chapel for the big day. So prepare your early-morning viewing party as such.

Who will be in the wedding party?

All we really know for sure at this point is that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be serving as pageboy and bridesmaid during the ceremony. It’s also been rumored that Markle’s stylist best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter Ivy might be serving as a flower girl at the wedding. But otherwise, we don’t really know who else will be in the wedding party at this point — and as of January, Prince Harry hadn’t even asked Prince William to be his best man yet.

Okay, but more importantly, tell us about the dress.

If you think we’d know much about the dress before the big day itself, you’re simply mad, my friend. But here’s what we do know: Markle is said to have already picked out a designer, and her aforementioned BFF Mulroney (a stylist and wedding consultant who is based in Canada) was apparently recently in London to help guide her though the process. Unfortunately, only five close people know who the designer actually is at this point (at least, according to Us Weekly).

Well, who will even be at the wedding?

The guest list hasn’t been released, but we think it’s safe to bet that Kate Middleton and Prince William will be there, as they are related to Prince Harry and also their kids are participating. Beyond that, we know for sure that Trump hasn’t been invited yet (and we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t get an invite), the U.K. government reportedly doesn’t want the couple to invite the Obamas, and, oh yeah, looks like some ghosts will be there, which is cool.

And what about Markle’s family?

The actress’s estranged half-sister Samantha loooves talking to the press — so we don’t expect her to get an invite. Markle is also apparently not close with her dad, Thomas, either. But she’s quite close with her mom, Doria Ragland — and her mom might even walk her down the aisle.

