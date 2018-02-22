Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.K. police are investigating a letter addressed to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that contained white powder, which prompted an anthrax scare earlier this month.

As the Guardian reports, a package was received on February 12 by St. James’s Palace in central London. The package contained white powder that was found by experts to be harmless. It also contained a note, which one report claimed was “racist in nature.” Markle and Prince Harry were informed about the package, according to the Evening Standard.

The Scotland Yard is currently investigating whether the letter was sent by the same person who sent a package containing white powder to British Parliament shortly beforehand. Scotland Yard said in a statement, “Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package. No arrests; inquiries continue.”

Markle, whose mother is black and father is white, has faced racism from the British press and on social media since her relationship with Prince Harry was revealed. In November 2016, the prince denounced the racist attacks against her in an official statement: “Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”