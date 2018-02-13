Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Tuesday visit to Scotland was notable for several reasons. First, it was a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day work trip (oh là là) for the soon-to-be-married couple. Second, a pony tried to bite Prince Harry. And lastly, Markle dressed in a very Scottish-themed outfit for the occasion.

The lip-gloss queen was spotted at Edinburgh Castle wearing black trousers (again!) by U.S. designer Veronica Beard and a chic black turtleneck bodysuit by Wolford. Of course, Markle was also wearing a Burberry tartan coat. The tartan print is a traditional Scottish design, and Burberry is an iconic U.K. brand, so her outfit was on-theme.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle also toted a dark green purse by Edinburgh-based Strathberry. Unfortunately, the East/West cross-body bag is currently sold out in that color, though other hues are available on the brand’s website for $710. How Scottish of her!

Burberry Double-Breasted Tartan Wool and Cashmere Blend Coat $2,895 at Net-a-Porter

Veronica Beard Adley Pants $395 at Shopbop