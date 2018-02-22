Blue and Green Alien Models Invaded the Moschino Show

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

There’s a conspiracy theory that Marilyn Monroe died because she was going to press with the news that aliens were real and JFK couldn’t handle that. Designer Jeremy Scott took inspiration from that story, and then went a step further and thought “what if Jackie Kennedy was the real alien?” Thus, the beauty look for his fall 2018 Moschino runway show was born. Jeremy Scott is nothing if not inventive.

Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

In addition to ’60s pillbox hats and colorful skirt suits, some Moschino models were painted extra-terrestrial shades of pink, orange, blue, and green from head-to-toe. Makeup artist Kabuki painted the models with M.A.C Cosmetics, and gave the rest of the mortal models like Gigi Hadid cat eyes and nude lips. Hair stylist Paul Hanlon gave them all, alien or otherwise, flipped-out Jackie O bobs. Kaia Gerber, who opened the show, is a dead ringer for the original, non-alien Queen of Camelot. Infowars doesn’t need to weigh in, but it’s clear that the look is out of this world.