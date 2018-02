The Latest on the Cut

9 mins ago

Here Are the First Pictures From Amy Schumer’s Surprise Wedding

She tied the knot with chef boyfriend Chris Fischer.

15 mins ago

All of Our Coverage of the Parkland Florida School Shooting

We’ll continue to update this post as we know more.

17 mins ago

Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

Awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.

12:02 p.m.

These Are the Heroes of the Florida School Shooting

The teachers, janitors, and coaches who saved students during the Wednesday shooting.

11:54 a.m.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Made Out After Church

Kids these days.

11:29 a.m.

Student Survivor of Florida School Shooting Begs Politicians to Take Action

“We are children. You guys are the adults. Work together, come over your politics, and get something done.”

11:25 a.m.

Urban Decay Is Releasing a New Naked Palette

That’s hot.

11:13 a.m.

Celebrate Mikaela Shiffrin’s Victory by Taking a Nap

She earned it, for you.

11:00 a.m.

A Tribeca Loft With African Touches and Lots of Light

When an interior designer and her husband moved to New York, they found a huge apartment in a 19th-century building that was almost perfect.

10:39 a.m.

Stoneman Teacher: I Feel Like Our Government, Our Country Has Failed Us

Melissa Falkowski told Anderson Cooper: “We could not have been more prepared for this situation, which is what makes it so frustrating.”

10:31 a.m.

My Life Watching My Own Dementia Set In

I notice how many more words I forget, and the speed at which I’m forgetting them.

9:59 a.m.

Everything We Know About the Florida School Shooting Suspect

At least 17 people were killed in a Wednesday school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

9:45 a.m.

Shaun White Criticized by Accuser’s Lawyer for Calling Allegations ‘Gossip’

“No woman wants to be called a ‘gossip’ or liar by the harasser.”

9:33 a.m.

Stabbing Victim Identified Suspected Killers From Her Deathbed

What to know about the case of 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta.

9:00 a.m.

Celebrities Wearing Tracksuits

Athleisure all day, every day.

8:15 a.m.

9 Marriage Questions, Answered

Ask Polly’s best advice on infidelity, in-laws, and making a marriage last.

8:10 a.m.

France’s Olympic Figure-Skating Pair Performed to Heavy Metal Band

The routine was extremely metal.

7:20 a.m.

U.S. Olympic Figure Skaters Dedicate Program to Florida School-Shooting Victims

It was U.S. Olympic figure skaters Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim’s final Olympic skate.

7:00 a.m.

The Silly Tattoo That Got Me Through My Worst Breakup

New ink, old me.

6:34 a.m.

Every Attempt to Change Gun Laws Under Trump

Trump and other GOP lawmakers have worked to loosen gun restrictions, and the few bipartisan efforts to address mass shootings have stalled.