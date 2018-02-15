These Tie-Dyed Oxfords Will Remind You of Bluer Skies

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series that takes a playful approach to the elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

Last September, Michael Kors debuted his spring collection with the concept of vacation on his mind. Laid-back beachy layers and easy sweatshirts came tie-dyed and ready for poolside lounging. Amidst the croc-stamped sandals and flip-flops, a pair of blue tie-dyed leather oxfords stood out. They called to mind both the brilliant surrealism of René Magritte and the sky as seen from the window of a plane.

Michael Kors Collection Arctic Charlton tie-dye leather oxfords, price upon request, more information at michaelkors.com.