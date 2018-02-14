Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/mirandavee

Model Miranda Vee has filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department accusing Guess co-founder Paul Marciano and Mohamed Hadid, the billionaire father of Gigi and Bella, of sexual misconduct. Vee has hired attorney Lisa Bloom (who previously represented accused sexual-assaulter Harvey Weinstein), according to “Page Six.”

In late January, supermodel Kate Upton accused Marciano of “using his power” to sexually and emotionally harass women in two social-media posts. Two days later, Vee wrote in an Instagram caption that she was sexually harassed by Marciano at the Guess headquarters before he “passed her on” to his friend Hadid for a coffee meeting: “I thought it was a professional meeting but it was just me, him, and Champagne where he date raped me in [an] apartment. All to get a test shoot for Guess.”

On Tuesday, Vee, 23, and her attorney Bloom met with the LAPD to discuss the allegations and file a report. Per “Page Six”:

Bloom exclusively told Page Six of Miranda, “She filed a police report alleging sexual assault against both Paul Marciano and Mohamed Hadid. We went to the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.”

“We sat with two detectives for about two hours,” Bloom continued. “She answered all of their questions. They asked us not to speak with the press about any of the allegations nor the details.”

Before the police report was filed, Hadid denied Vee’s allegations in an interview with TMZ. “When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her,” he said, before threatening to sue Vee for defamation. Marciano has also denied Upton’s allegations against him, saying “This accusation is false. I have never touched Kate Upton. I have never been alone with Kate Upton. I have never acted inappropriately towards her.”