The Latest on the Cut

20 mins ago

Hypersexual Turtlenecks Are a Fashion Week Trend

Some are sheer, some are slashed, some are thongs.

22 mins ago

A Second Charles in Charge Star Accuses Scott Baio of Sexual Harassment

Both Charles in Charge co-stars Alexander Polinsky and Nicole Eggert claim Baio sexually abused them on the show when they were minors.

5:30 p.m.

A Photographer’s Uncensored Take on the Female Form

Harley Weir explores the line between sexuality and functionality in her new book.

5:19 p.m.

Listen to Nicki Minaj Reading Personal Affirmations

Monse created Fashion Week ASMR.

4:36 p.m.

Mike Pence Wants You to Know He Ignored Kim Jong-un’s Sister on Purpose

“I didn’t avoid the dictator’s sister, but I did ignore her.”

4:34 p.m.

Get Ready For The Next Phase in Planned Parenthood’s Fight Against Trump

Fighting against this administration is not enough.

4:25 p.m.

The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Day 6

Tiny sunglasses are taking over.

4:21 p.m.

This Red Lip Is a Showstopper

Brandon Maxwell shows you how to make your lipstick even better.

4:17 p.m.

Pregnancy-Safe Skin-Care Products That Actually Work

Because one bump’s enough, thank you.

4:09 p.m.

Everything to Know About Olympic Figure-Skating Costumes

From why they’re so sparkly to how much these outfits cost.

4:05 p.m.

Donald Trump Says That He’s ‘Totally Opposed to Domestic Violence’

This comes in the wake of the Rob Porter scandal.

3:56 p.m.

Is Kanye West’s Valentine’s Day Card ‘Minimalist’ or Just Lazy?

Maybe it’s both!

3:32 p.m.

A Couple Proposes to Each Other at the Same Time During Game of Pictionary

Some nice Valentine’s Day news.

3:29 p.m.

Ironically, Netflix Is Adding a Marie Kondo Series

Declutter your Netflix queue by watching only Marie Kondo.

3:29 p.m.

Why Do I Care So Much That These Two Canadian Ice Dancers Aren’t Dating?

An investigation into my own obsession with Canadian skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

3:20 p.m.

Raf Simons Goes to the Movies

The Calvin Klein designer thinks like a director in his most complete show for the brand so far. Plus: Vaquera and Monse.

2:24 p.m.

Drake Keeps Buying Stuff for Everyone But Me

He surprised a hotel housekeeper with a $10,000 shopping spree.

2:13 p.m.

Norway’s Curling Team Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Heart-Themed Pants

Curling, the most romantic sport.

2:12 p.m.

This Beauty Executive Thinks It’s High Time We Embraced Aging

Talking with Marc Rey, CEO of Shiseido.

1:43 p.m.

Carolina Herrera on Her Last Show As a Designer

She presented her final collection Monday night.