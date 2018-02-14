Ironically, Netflix Is Adding a Marie Kondo Series

Now that your Netflix queue has become unmanageable, the streaming company knows you need some help getting back on track, so it’s enlisted world-famous minimalist Marie Kondo to help tidy up your life with a new unscripted series. The untitled project will be eight episodes long, and will feature the organizing guru bringing her KonMarie Method to people who are “at a crossroads” in life, and in need of some sparks of joy. There will be transformations. There will be a lot of decluttering, and each episode will bring Kondo one step closer to her endgame “to organize the world.”