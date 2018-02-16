Teyana Taylor Is Opening a ’90s-Inspired Nail Salon in Harlem

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Vh1

Fitness and runway queen Teyana Taylor is opening a throwback nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, named after her 2-year-old daughter. Taylor held her first press event this week, where she also announced that she is the new face of nail polish brand OPI.

In true ’90s fashion, guests like rapper Missy Elliott, girl groups SWV and Total, and designer Dapper Dan (he did the employees’ uniforms) flocked to Harlem for the opening. “The salon will have a graffiti street-art feel, a mix of cool and playful in my hometown of Harlem,” said Taylor in a statement. “I want it to be an experience!”

Taylor completed the experience with gold bamboo door-knocker earrings, a green chain-printed jacket, and with matching bright green leggings. Her hair was styled in Bantu knots, and Junie had adorable puffs to match.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Vh1

Taylor will also wear OPI polish and sport “standout nail looks” on the red carpet, her social-media channels, and on TV — Teyana & Iman, her reality show with husband and basketball player Iman Shumpert premieres March 26 on VH1.