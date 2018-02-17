The Latest on the Cut

6:03 p.m.

Burberry Celebrated Individuality With 84 Beauty Looks

Wendy Rowe created no-makeup makeup for both the guys and girls.

4:19 p.m.

Florida Shooting Suspect Reportedly Threatened to Kill His Ex’s New Boyfriend

According to three students who spoke to BuzzFeed News.

4:00 p.m.

That Shirtless Tonga Hunk Is Mighty Proud of His 114th-Place Olympic Finish

“We’ll have a good laugh over dinner.”

2:35 p.m.

Every Celebrity Showed Up for Christopher Bailey’s Last Burberry Show

Everyone from Chelsea Clinton to Naomi Watts went to Christopher Bailey’s final show.

1:40 p.m.

Leslie Jones Is Having the Time of Her Life at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Her incredible commentary just keeps getting better.

1:22 p.m.

Nathan Chen Threw Down Six Quadruple Jumps Last Night

Chen’s six quadruple jumps launched him all the way to 5th place.

12:47 p.m.

Don’t Miss New York’s Annual Weddings Event

Featuring Milk Bar cake, Kleinfeld Bridal gowns, and complimentary wine.

11:50 a.m.

Watch the Burberry Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

11:00 a.m.

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

From lavender teddy jackets to Nineties sunglasses.

Yesterday at 7:41 p.m.

How the Lawyer for Trump’s Mistresses Turns Celebrity Sex Scandals Into Cash

From Tila Tequila to Hulk Hogan, Keith Davidson knows how to transform dirt into gold.

Yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

7 New York Fashion Brands That Deserve Your Attention

You might not know these names, but you should.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Street Style Is Killing Itself With Its Narrow Focus on Thin White Women

It’s no wonder people care less than they ever have.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

The Woman Who Gave a Voice to the Stolen Moon Juice Crystal Makes Balloon Art

Her newest installation is currently on display at the New York City Ballet.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

The Cautious Hope for a Drug to Treat Postpartum Depression

If and when this hits the market, it’ll be the first of its kind.

Yesterday at 4:31 p.m.

Teyana Taylor Is Opening a ’90s-Inspired Nail Salon in Harlem

She’s also OPI’s new brand ambassador.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

How I Used Korean Skin Care to Treat My Eczema

Korean beauty expert Alicia Yoon on her favorite eczema products.

Yesterday at 4:24 p.m.

Another Major Fashion Photographer Accused of Sexual Harassment

In a story that’s full of bombshells.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

Watch Double Lover, a More Twisted, More French Fifty Shades of Grey

Double your pleasure, double your psychosexual terror.

Yesterday at 3:47 p.m.

These People Reacting to Drake Surprising Them Will Make You Cry

Watch Drake give away $996,631.90 in his “God’s Plan” video.

Yesterday at 3:40 p.m.

All of Our Coverage of the Parkland Florida School Shooting

We’ll continue to update this post as we know more.