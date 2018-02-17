What could be better than sampling Milk Bar cake while sipping complimentary wine and browsing Kleinfeld Bridal gowns? Whether your wedding is fast approaching or you’re simply dreaming of a day far into the future, don’t miss New York’s annual weddings event: a one-stop resource from the pages of New York Magazine’s Weddings issue. This year’s event, which will take place on Wednesday, March 21, from 6–9 p.m. at 180 Maiden Lane, features more than 100 of the city’s top wedding vendors. You can browse for dresses from the Jenny Yoo collection, snack on treats from from Du’s Donuts & Coffee, and Baked; and even get glammed up at the flower-crown and hairstyling booth. Tickets, which are $30 for single admission, are on sale online now.