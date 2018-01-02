Plane Full of Plumbers Forced to Turn Around Because of Broken Toilets

Photo: Francis Joseph Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

Last Saturday, a Norwegian Air flight from Oslo to Munich, Germany, had to turn around early into its journey because of a problem with the toilets. Seems like a standard problem that would happen on a plane, right? Well, the reason why this particular incident is making the rounds is because of who was onboard: about 85 plumbers on their way to a trade event.

Rorkjop chief executive Frank Olsen, who was on the plane with about 70 of his company’s plumbers, told the Washington Post that “seldom has there been more laughter in an airplane … when the reason given is ‘toilet problems.’” (There was nothing to be done in mid-air, as the issue required repair from outside the plane.)

It’s just like Alanis Morissette sang: “It’s like rain on your wedding day / It’s a plane full of plumbers waylaid by toilet problems.”