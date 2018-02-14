Marc Jacobs Will Make You Want Glittery Cat Eyes and Hot Pink Undercuts

Photo: Biel Parklee.

You can’t do Marc Jacobs’ latest beauty look at home. And that’s okay – after multiple shows featuring no-hairstyle-hair, no-makeup-makeup, or “natural” looks, the look from today’s Fall 2018 Marc Jacobs show was a nice alternative. Makeup artist Diane Kendal, hairstylist Guido Palau, and colorist Josh Wood created a full salute to jewel tones drawn from decades of inspiration.

Green wasn’t just “green” backstage. “It’s emerald,” said Wood. But there was also amaranth, chartreuse, passion purple and a host of other showstopping, vibrant tones seen backstage. Nine lucky models received what I’m calling light beam hair – rays of colors so rich that they practically vibrated with frequency. One model got an undercut of raspberry. Another had rectangle patches of electric blue that bounced across her hair like it was beamed with a projector. Another had a hair swoop that seamlessly transitioned from ruby to charoite.

Wood called this show a “highlight of his career.” And he dyed and bleached hair (using Redken Flash Lift) non-stop, day and night starting Monday. He and Jacobs worked together matching hair swatches to “thousands” of fabrics from the collection, with a color palette that he described as a little nightclub-by, and vaguely 80s and 90s. Each model with dyed hair was a “character,” as Wood said, “It’s about finding something in that human being and using hair color to bring that out.”

Photo: Biel Parklee.

To go with the color, Palau cut rounded 60s mod or bowl haircuts on the girls, using Redken’s Satinwear to smooth it out. For inspiration, he looked at Vidal Sassoon cuts, where he (and Wood) spent the early part of their careers. Grace Coddington’s Sassoon cut was even one of the inspirations. The other models like Kaia Gerber wore wide-brimmed black hats designed by Stephen Jones with veils that wrapped around the neck like scarves.

Photo: Biel Parklee.

For makeup, Kendal created a glittery, full-eye cat eye that swooped out all the way to the temples. The swoop extended upward, following the lower lashline. Kendal said if she went too straight across the eyes the look would have read like Blade Runner. She used glittery, gel-like shadows from Marc Jacobs Beauty upcoming Holiday collection to create the look. Black eyeliner (Marc Jacobs Beauty Magic Marc’er Precision Pen in Blacquer) created a strong outline around the eye.

Photo: Biel Parklee.

Unfortunately, the wide brim hats hid much of the eye look details, so it’s unlikely that showgoers or runway pictures will show the full makeup effect. But should you try to replicate it at home, Kendal recommends applying some foundation around the eyes to give the shadow some hold. To round out the look, manicurist Jin Soon Choi and her team painted models’ nails with one of nine special Marc Jacobs Beauty nail polishes created for the show, ranging from a metallic army green (a shade called Green Machine) to deep forest green (Mossy Glossy).

Not quite punk (too polished), not 80s (too soft), nor futuristic (not raw or sharp), the Jacobs beauty look was polished, a little odd and otherworldly, yet mired in familiar details that recalled past eras. It may not be natural or easy, but it is fun.