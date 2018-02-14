9 Fashion People Having Fun With Popcorn

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Calvin Klein’s runway last night featured piles and piles of popcorn, for models to walk through and guests to play in. As the old saying goes, if you build a popcorn pit, they will come. The covered runway looked like snow and was a huge hit. Because the kernels were unbuttered (therefore less greasy) many people decided it was okay to jump right on in and immerse themselves in the snack. Just like a food-based fever dream, or designer Raf Simons’s interpretation of the sprinkle pool. Either way, it’s nice to see fashion people have a little bit of fun playing in the popcorn, even though eating it was not recommended (and probably gross).

This isn’t Simons’s first time playing with food this week — his eponymous label’s show was a Vermeer-esque feast featuring chocolate, salami, and waffles. Unfortunately, front-row guest Laura Dern did not take a photo of herself playing in the popcorn (that we know of). But enjoy the below photos of nine attendees having the time of their life posing in it — and Michael B. Jordan, who took a more sultry route.

Bryanboy

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Amandla Stenberg

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Winnie Harlow

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Michael B. Jordan

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Linda Fargo

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Casey Spooner, Michael Stipe

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Kelela

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

A$AP Rocky