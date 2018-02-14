Listen to Nicki Minaj Reading Personal Affirmations

Look, we all need a pick-me-up now and then, even beautiful models. Monse, the label by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, knows this too, so it enlisted Nicki Minaj to narrate their fall 2018 collection short film tracking model Erin Wasson’s uplifting journey through a theme park. Minaj soothingly recites quasi-affirmations like “my beauty is unfair” and “he knows he’ll never define me.” She scores footage of Wasson riding carousels, sneaking into a Coney Island, and bouncing back from, “one of her worst days.”

The brand described the film, directed by Fabien Constant, as, “someplace between a fairy-tale story and modern day Blade Runner.” Monse made it to show off the ’50s-inspired collection, in lieu of a typical runway show. Coney Island was originally tossed around as a show location, before the brand decided to shoot a video instead.

“It’s iconic New York, which we want our brand to be,” Kim told the Cut. “It’s beautiful to go to Coney Island in the winter because it’s empty.”

If the shift away from runway shows means more Nicki Minaj ASMR content, we’re all for it. Watch the film in full above.