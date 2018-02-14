Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

Photo: BFA.com

I love parties! Here are last night’s highlights, photographed at New York Fashion Week: Someone wore an excellent ode to the American flag. Paris Hilton wore a disco ball on her shoulders. And Zosia Mamet looked ready for a chic hockey game. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Coolest Pants That Are Not Really Pants: Sabrina Albarello

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com/David X Prutting/BFA.com

At the Heron Preston + Tequila Avión dance party in celebration of Heron Preston “Public Figure.”

Best Winter White: Kat Graham

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Most Patriotic: Samantha Angelo

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Chillest Hockey Crop Top: Zosia Mamet

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Best Disco-Ball Shoulders: Paris Hilton

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Industrial Chic: Laura Stoloff

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Coach and Stuart Vevers hosted cocktails to celebrate the fall 2018 runway show.

Freshest Bomber Jacket/Dress Combo: Storm Reid

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Coach and Stuart Vevers hosted cocktails to celebrate the fall 2018 runway show.

Cutest Details: Sarah Ellen

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Coach and Stuart Vevers hosted cocktails to celebrate the fall 2018 runway show.

Best Neckline: Jasmine Sanders

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Coolest Leg Cutout: Olivia Culpo

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Most Feathery Statement Earrings: Eve Xanthopoulos

Photo: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com/Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

At the Naeem Khan fall 2018 New York Fashion Week dinner at The Standard, East Village.

Best Jean-on-Jean: Tina Leung

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Best Winter Florals: JiaJia Fei

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com/Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

At the Collective Design Cocktails event.

Best Pattern Play: Mia Moretti

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.

Best Color: Danai Gurira

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At Ravage Wines and The Cinema Society celebrate the premiere of Black Panther.

Best Valentine’s Day Looks: Nadia Fairfax and Deborah Symond

Photo: Pablo Frisk

At the TOME dinner in honor of artist, Tschabalala Self.

Office Chic: Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At Ravage Wines and The Cinema Society celebrate the premiere of Black Panther.

Cutest Cable Knit Sweater: Jamie Chung

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At Ravage Wines and The Cinema Society celebrate the premiere of Black Panther.