Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

I love parties! Here are last night’s highlights, photographed at New York Fashion Week: Someone wore an excellent ode to the American flag. Paris Hilton wore a disco ball on her shoulders. And Zosia Mamet looked ready for a chic hockey game. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Coolest Pants That Are Not Really Pants: Sabrina Albarello
At the Heron Preston + Tequila Avión dance party in celebration of Heron Preston “Public Figure.”
Best Winter White: Kat Graham
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Most Patriotic: Samantha Angelo
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Chillest Hockey Crop Top: Zosia Mamet
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Best Disco-Ball Shoulders: Paris Hilton
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Industrial Chic: Laura Stoloff
Coach and Stuart Vevers hosted cocktails to celebrate the fall 2018 runway show.
Freshest Bomber Jacket/Dress Combo: Storm Reid
Coach and Stuart Vevers hosted cocktails to celebrate the fall 2018 runway show.
Cutest Details: Sarah Ellen
Coach and Stuart Vevers hosted cocktails to celebrate the fall 2018 runway show.
Best Neckline: Jasmine Sanders
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Coolest Leg Cutout: Olivia Culpo
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Most Feathery Statement Earrings: Eve Xanthopoulos
At the Naeem Khan fall 2018 New York Fashion Week dinner at The Standard, East Village.
Best Jean-on-Jean: Tina Leung
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Best Winter Florals: JiaJia Fei
At the Collective Design Cocktails event.
Best Pattern Play: Mia Moretti
At the Monse film screening party at Gramercy Park Hotel.
Best Color: Danai Gurira
At Ravage Wines and The Cinema Society celebrate the premiere of Black Panther.
Best Valentine’s Day Looks: Nadia Fairfax and Deborah Symond
At the TOME dinner in honor of artist, Tschabalala Self.
Office Chic: Lupita Nyong’o
At Ravage Wines and The Cinema Society celebrate the premiere of Black Panther.
Cutest Cable Knit Sweater: Jamie Chung
At Ravage Wines and The Cinema Society celebrate the premiere of Black Panther.