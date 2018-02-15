Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

Photo: BFA.com; Getty Images

I love parties! On the last night of New York Fashion Week, these were the highlights: Jourdan Dunn wore the funkiest pants. Colorful fur made the loudest statements. And Kate Upton wore a showstopping ball gown covered in sequins. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Coolest Sequined Pants: Jourdan Dunn

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.

Best Details: Marija Abney

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.

Comfiest Coat: Dasha Veledeeva

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com/Max Lakner/BFA.com

At the Hotel Couture & The Webster Event.

Cutest Wrap Dress: Tara Lynn

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.

Best Stripes on Stripes: Filsan Abikar

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.

Prettiest in Pink: Meguni Mapsumopo

Photo: Rob Berry/BFA.com/Rob Berry/BFA.com

At the Schutz Secret Spring Launch Event.

Best Jean on Jean: Nia Groce

Photo: Rob Berry/BFA.com/Rob Berry/BFA.com

At the Schutz Secret Spring Launch Event.

Funkiest Furs: Ariel Adkins and Luiza Farber

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.

Best Colors: Leaf Greener

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com/Max Lakner/BFA.com

At the Hotel Couture & The Webster Event.

Sparkliest: Harley Viera-Newton

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.

Best Green Accents: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.

Most Color-Coordinated Crew: Rachel Effendy, Olga Rei, and Hannah Sider

Photo: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com/Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.

Best Bag: Alyson Cafiero, right, with Angeles Almuna and Natacha Lamour

Photo: Max Lakner/BFA.com/Max Lakner/BFA.com

At the Hotel Couture & The Webster Event.

Most Stylish Trio: Olivia Culpo, Kate Wasley, and Kate Upton

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event.

Best Monochromatic Look: Alek Wek

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Michael Kors

At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.