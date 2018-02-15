Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

I love parties! On the last night of New York Fashion Week, these were the highlights: Jourdan Dunn wore the funkiest pants. Colorful fur made the loudest statements. And Kate Upton wore a showstopping ball gown covered in sequins. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Coolest Sequined Pants: Jourdan Dunn
At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.
Best Details: Marija Abney
At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.
Comfiest Coat: Dasha Veledeeva
At the Hotel Couture & The Webster Event.
Cutest Wrap Dress: Tara Lynn
At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.
Best Stripes on Stripes: Filsan Abikar
At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.
Prettiest in Pink: Meguni Mapsumopo
At the Schutz Secret Spring Launch Event.
Best Jean on Jean: Nia Groce
At the Schutz Secret Spring Launch Event.
Funkiest Furs: Ariel Adkins and Luiza Farber
At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.
Best Colors: Leaf Greener
At the Hotel Couture & The Webster Event.
Sparkliest: Harley Viera-Newton
At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.
Best Green Accents: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann
At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.
Most Color-Coordinated Crew: Rachel Effendy, Olga Rei, and Hannah Sider
At the Tumblr NYFW V-Day Creator Brunch.
Best Bag: Alyson Cafiero, right, with Angeles Almuna and Natacha Lamour
At the Hotel Couture & The Webster Event.
Most Stylish Trio: Olivia Culpo, Kate Wasley, and Kate Upton
At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event.
Best Monochromatic Look: Alek Wek
At the celebration for David Downton Collaboration with Michael Kors.