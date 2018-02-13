Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

I love parties! Here are last night’s highlights, photographed at New York Fashion Week: Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira wore chic reds. Adwoa Aboah rocked a fishnet bodysuit. And unsurprisingly, the Hadid sisters wore the accessory of the season, tiny sunglasses. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Red: Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o
At the Danai x One x Love Our Girls celebration.
Tiniest Sunglasses: Gigi and Bella Hadid
At a private dinner hosted by Inez & Vinoodh and V magazine in celebration of the Wardements pop-up shop.
Prettiest Florals: Jeneil
At a dinner party hosted by Jonathan Cohen, Sally Singer, and Ikram Goldman.
Best Statement Fur: Rainey Qualley
At the Re/Done x Levi’s x ACLU Celebrate Equality event.
Loudest Patterns: Iris Law and Adwoa Aboah
At The Last Magazine: Tenth Anniversary event with Burberry.
Best Bag-Boots Combo: Mónica Anoz and María Bernad
At Laure Hériard Dubreuil’s Balm Lunch event.
Coolest Texture: Geraldine Boublil
At the Roxanne Assoulin NYFW MYO Night event.
Most Elegant Heel-Skirt Combo: Cristina Ehrlich
At a dinner party hosted by Jonathan Cohen, Sally Singer, and Ikram Goldman.
Coolest Coats: Gabriella Keresa-Johnson, right, with a guest
At the Re/Done x Levi’s x ACLU Celebrate Equality event.
Best Pop of Color: Marley Parker
At The Last Magazine: Tenth Anniversary event with Burberry.
Prettiest Pastels: Marina Ingvarsson
At Laure Hériard Dubreuil’s Balm Lunch event.
Most Glamorous: Blanca
The Standard hosts Barragán’s fall/winter 2018 after-party with Opening Ceremony.
Prettiest in Pink : Laura Love
At the Re/Done x Levi’s x ACLU Celebrate Equality event.
Hippie Chic: Elizabeth Savetsky
At the RTA Celebrates the Fall 2018 Collection event.
Coolest Look: Dilone
At the Re/Done x Levi’s x ACLU Celebrate Equality event.
Best Suit: Mirtha Michelle
At the RTA Celebrates the Fall 2018 Collection event.
Best Tuxedo: Grace Elizabeth
At a private dinner in celebration of the Wardements pop-up shop.
Best Use of Primary Colors: Summer Wheaton and Tatiana Elizabeth
At the RTA Celebrates the Fall 2018 Collection event.
Cutest Cropped Jacket: Elaine Welteroth (L) with a guest
At the Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome to Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase.