Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

I love parties! Here are last night’s highlights, photographed at New York Fashion Week fêtes. Justine Skye looked like a multi-colored disco ball in a ruffle-topped sequined mini dress. Alexa Chung rocked a very lady-like Canadian tuxedo with leopard-print flats. And Karlie Kloss made an appearance in a velvet blouse and quilted leather pants. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Coolest Cutout: Chloe Sevigny
At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.
Best Pattern Play: Susie Lau, Tiffany Hsu, and Kim Kollar
At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.
Chicest Look: Karlie Kloss
At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.
Coziest Earrings: Joan Smalls
At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.
Most Fun with Texture: Mili Coskovic
At Goldbar Presents Balmain After Dark.
Coolest Skirt: Leaf Greener
At the Ryan Roche Cocktail Presentation at Moda Operandi Madison.
Cutest Ruffles: Lucy Hale
At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.
Sparkliest: Justine Skye
At Goldbar Presents Balmain After Dark.
Sunniest: Cecily Ure, Luella Roche, and Ryan Roche
At the Ryan Roche Cocktail Presentation at Moda Operandi Madison.
Best Power Suit: Jessica Joffe
At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.
MVP of the Balmain Army: Elisa Johnson
At Goldbar Presents Balmain After Dark.
Best Jean on Jean: Alexa Chung
At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.
Cutest Coat: Lainy Hedaya
At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.