Last Night’s Best-est Fashion Party Looks

I love parties! Here are last night’s highlights, photographed at New York Fashion Week fêtes. Justine Skye looked like a multi-colored disco ball in a ruffle-topped sequined mini dress. Alexa Chung rocked a very lady-like Canadian tuxedo with leopard-print flats. And Karlie Kloss made an appearance in a velvet blouse and quilted leather pants. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Coolest Cutout: Chloe Sevigny

Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Carl Timpone/BFA.com

At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.

Best Pattern Play: Susie Lau, Tiffany Hsu, and Kim Kollar

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.

Chicest Look: Karlie Kloss

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com/Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.

Coziest Earrings: Joan Smalls

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com/Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.

Most Fun with Texture: Mili Coskovic

Photo: Madison McGAw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At Goldbar Presents Balmain After Dark.

Coolest Skirt: Leaf Greener

At the Ryan Roche Cocktail Presentation at Moda Operandi Madison.

Cutest Ruffles: Lucy Hale

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com/Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.

Sparkliest: Justine Skye

Photo: Madison McGAw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At Goldbar Presents Balmain After Dark.

Sunniest: Cecily Ure, Luella Roche, and Ryan Roche

At the Ryan Roche Cocktail Presentation at Moda Operandi Madison.

Best Power Suit: Jessica Joffe

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA.com/Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

At the Frame Fifth Anniversary Dinner in New York.

MVP of the Balmain Army: Elisa Johnson

Photo: Madison McGAw/BFA.com/Madison McGaw/BFA.com

At Goldbar Presents Balmain After Dark.

Best Jean on Jean: Alexa Chung

Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Carl Timpone/BFA.com

At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.

Cutest Coat: Lainy Hedaya

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At the Proenza Schouler Arizona Fragrance Launch Party in New York.