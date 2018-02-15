Watch Models Make Art While Walking the Runway

Like finger-painting but with toes: That was the premise behind the KES presentation yesterday at New York Fashion Week, where models aged 17 to 60 stepped through powder paints while walking the runway in sleek, minimalist clothes. It was a soothing art performance to close out the week before the Marc Jacobs show, with a canvas created by models themselves as powder gathered in artful clumps under their feet throughout the show.

KES designer and co-founder Lia Berman enlisted her former art school teacher, artist Miriam Cabessa, to create the performance, which continued the season’s trend of alternative runways: Telfar threw a rave at Century 21, for example, and Opening Ceremony opted to show at Disneyland in March instead. Artist Kava Gorna, of 100 (butt) cheeks photography fame, filmed the pretty video above. Watch for a look at the collection.