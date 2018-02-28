These Italian Sferra Sheets Are 50 Percent Off Right Now

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research, and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Sferra bedding doesn’t come cheap. And when the Italian linen line is on sale, it’s often in funny colors and weird sizes. Right now, however, there’s a set of plain-white, Egyptian-cotton fitted sheets for a queen bed, on sale for 50 percent off at Saks. Not sure about inventory, so get your buttery-soft Italian sheets while you can! (This matching sham is 50 percent off as well.)

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.