The Latest on the Cut

2:13 p.m.

Donald Trump Still Can’t Count

He said this year’s State of the Union was the most-watched in history (it was not).

2:11 p.m.

10 Times Solange Proved Dressing in One Color Isn’t Boring

Taste the rainbow.

1:53 p.m.

Amy Schumer on Aziz Ansari: ‘That Behavior’s Not Acceptable’

Schumer grapples with her friendship with Ansari and her connection to the #MeToo movement.

1:38 p.m.

What to Know About the New Natalie Wood Case Developments

Police have confirmed that her husband at the time, Robert Wagner, is now a “person of interest.”

1:15 p.m.

Canada’s National Anthem Is Officially Becoming Gender Neutral

The true north strong and gender neutral.

1:10 p.m.

See the New Fashion Campaigns for Spring 2018

Designers pulled out all the stops this season.

1:00 p.m.

My Life With Endometriosis

“A lot of doctors dismiss endo as premenstrual pain. It really makes you feel crazy.”

12:55 p.m.

Condé Nast Releases Code of Conduct for Models, Photographers

It includes a suggestion that models not be left alone with photographers.

12:26 p.m.

Hostess Employees Forced to Eat Hostess Products Because of Tax Cuts

The company is giving workers both a monetary bonus and a snack bonus.

12:07 p.m.

10 Secrets for Great-Looking, Air-Dried Hair

Frizz-free hair without a blowdryer.

11:40 a.m.

If You Need Me I’ll Be on This Ladies-Only Island

SuperShe is an island for women off the coast of Finland.

11:16 a.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker Thought She Was Friends With Kim Cattrall But She Was Wrong

And she’s really broken up about it.

11:09 a.m.

Mika Brzezinski Throws Michael Wolff Off Show Over Nikki Haley Affair Rumors

The Fire and Fury author had previously inferred that Haley was having an affair with the president.

11:02 a.m.

Finally, a Fashion Ad Paying Homage to Laura Dern and Big Little Lies

No murders or moodiness involved.

11:00 a.m.

A Mid-Century Relic Gets a Modern, Functional Refresh

An apartment in a 1950s-era West Village building hadn’t been touched in decades. Architect Michael K. Chen opened it up and brought fresh light in.

11:00 a.m.

I Tried Whole30 and Accidentally Made Myself Lactose Intolerant

Turns out the ability to digest dairy is a use-it-or-lose-it kind of thing.

10:53 a.m.

Meet the Woman Who Was Stunned by Beyoncé

Susan Monaghan said it felt like “being hugged by an angel.”

10:50 a.m.

These Fendi Flats Would Go Nicely with Oysters and Champagne

After all, what goes better with pearls?

10:39 a.m.

How Can Democrats Connect ‘Identity Politics’ to Economics?

By talking about gender and race more, not less.

10:22 a.m.

Samantha Bee Demands an End to Arbitration in Sexual-Misconduct Cases

The Full Frontal host invited Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News host who sued Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, to discuss forced arbitration.