Finally, a Fashion Ad Paying Homage to Laura Dern and Big Little Lies

Keep your Kim Klones and Balenciaga hoverboards — the true style inspiration for spring is Laura Dern in Big Little Lies. Or, at least her house. The Outnet, the online shopping destination for discounted designer clothes, shot their latest ad campaign in the iconic seaside vista. But instead of fringed sweaters, it highlights sunny yellow dresses. While you wait for Meryl Streep to make her BLL debut, watch the campaign video below shot by Riccardo Vimercati for your dose of “fashionable best friends”… minus the moodiness and murder.