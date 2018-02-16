All of Our Coverage of the Parkland Florida School Shooting

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On February 14, at least 17 people were killed during a horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Suspect Nikolas Cruz had allegedly been dropped off by an Uber at his former high school that afternoon, before he proceeded to carry out what is being called one of the deadliest school shootings in American history (using an AR-15 rifle he purchased legally). After the massacre, Cruz allegedly walked out with other students seeking safety, bought a soda at a Subway restaurant, and stopped at a McDonald’s in Coral Springs. He was then recognized on security footage and arrested.

As we continue to learn more about the case, here’s all our coverage related to the event so far:

“I went to lock the doors, and found out that my key didn’t work on the very last one. We had to change our plan and barricade to create as many obstacles as we could. We tried to make it seem like it was a special drill so the kids didn’t get panicked. We used eye contact and hand gestures, we whispered to each other.”

“According to one flyer, the protest aimed to show lawmakers that ‘We are angry and we want safety for our children,’ and to push for ‘extensive background checks,’ ‘elimination of the gun show loophole,’ and to ‘stop lobbying from the NRA.’”

“Bulletproof backpacks are not at all a solution, but rather an indicator to me of the depth of this problem,” says Sharon Barr Skolnik, a 36-year-old mom of three in Florida.

“Much of being a human being is just bumbling around and maintaining our lives and trying to be happy and feel safe,” Figley, says. “When an event like this takes place, we ask ourselves, ‘Right now, am I safe? Are my children safe?’ And if the answer is yes, then we ignore it, or compartmentalize, or get tunnel vision.”

“On September 6, 1949, Carly Novell’s grandfather Charles Cohen hid in a closet in his home in Camden, New Jersey, during what is considered the first mass murder in American history. … Nearly 70 years later, Carly Novell, 17, found herself huddled in a closet during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.”

“I just spent the last two hours putting [together] the burial arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who’s 14!” Lori Alhadeff said into the camera. “President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!” Alhadeff yelled into a microphone as she cried.

“Among the victims of the massacre are several teenage students who had bright futures ahead of them — including a star swimmer who just signed to his college of choice, an avid soccer player, and a member of the school’s winter guard dance team.”

“We are children. You guys are the adults. Work together, come over your politics, and get something done,” student David Hogg said into the CNN camera.

“As with previous school massacres — including the 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut — teachers, coaches, and janitors saved countless students from the violence (even, in certain instances, sacrificing their own lives).”

Suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, currently faces 17 counts of premeditated murder. Here, everything we know about Cruz so far, from his expulsion from the school to his alleged abusive behavior toward his ex-girlfriend.

“That isn’t to say that Republicans has been inactive on gun-related issues. Since President Trump took office, he and other Republicans have launched several efforts to loosen gun-control laws. There are also a handful of GOP lawmakers who expressed interest in fixing the gaps in existing laws that appeared to play a role in recent mass shootings — yet so far, nothing has come of those efforts. Here’s what Washington has been up to.”

“As more details emerge about the tragedy, it’s the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who are providing the most harrowing public accounts of what unfolded. … The messages are upsetting, but they provide an unfiltered perspective of this horrific experience.”

“As the nation reels from the horrific Stoneman school shooting in Parkland, Florida, comedian Michael Ian Black took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets on the link between toxic masculinity and gun violence.”

A leader of the Florida white nationalist group Republic of Florida claimed Nikolas Cruz had ties to his organization. Leon County law enforcement sources told the Tallahassee Democrat that they could not find any information linking Cruz to the ROF.