The Parks and Recreation Team Is Not Happy That the NRA Tried to Co-opt Leslie Knope

There are plenty of causes that would make good excuses for Leslie Knope GIFs. Want help raising funds for your community garden? Go ahead, use a Leslie Knope GIF. Looking to promote women running for office? Use a Leslie Knope GIF. Raising money to save the lives of miniature horses? Definitely use a Leslie Knope GIF!

But if you’re the NRA tweeting in the immediate wake of a school shooting that killed 17 people … maybe don’t use a Leslie Knope GIF.

After the NRA tweeted out the above GIF, thanking the NRA’s national spokeswoman Dana Loesch after she addressed survivors of the Parkland shooting and their families in a CNN town hall, the Parks and Recreation cast and creator Mike Schur took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Sorry, NRA: The people of Pawnee have spoken.

