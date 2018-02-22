Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

There are plenty of causes that would make good excuses for Leslie Knope GIFs. Want help raising funds for your community garden? Go ahead, use a Leslie Knope GIF. Looking to promote women running for office? Use a Leslie Knope GIF. Raising money to save the lives of miniature horses? Definitely use a Leslie Knope GIF!

But if you’re the NRA tweeting in the immediate wake of a school shooting that killed 17 people … maybe don’t use a Leslie Knope GIF.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

After the NRA tweeted out the above GIF, thanking the NRA’s national spokeswoman Dana Loesch after she addressed survivors of the Parkland shooting and their families in a CNN town hall, the Parks and Recreation cast and creator Mike Schur took to Twitter to express their outrage.

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Sorry, NRA: The people of Pawnee have spoken.