People Are Dying to Know What Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby

Kylie Jenner has successfully upstaged tonight’s Super Bowl with her wonderfully timed pregnancy announcement. According to her Instagram, the 20 year old welcomed a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” on February 1st, which has led to an outpouring of love from fans and family alike. Just one question remains: What is the baby’s name?
According to earlier reporting, she apparently has one picked out — we just don’t know it yet. Is she named after a city? Does it start with a K?
Below, the best Twitter reactions to the undisclosed baby name.