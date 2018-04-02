People Are Dying to Know What Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment W

Kylie Jenner has successfully upstaged tonight’s Super Bowl with her wonderfully timed pregnancy announcement. According to her Instagram, the 20 year old welcomed a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” on February 1st, which has led to an outpouring of love from fans and family alike. Just one question remains: What is the baby’s name?

According to earlier reporting, she apparently has one picked out — we just don’t know it yet. Is she named after a city? Does it start with a K?

Below, the best Twitter reactions to the undisclosed baby name.

The halftime show better be the name of Kylie’s baby announcement — cam (@cosmeticlovato) February 4, 2018

Watch Kylie name her baby Klip or something pic.twitter.com/ZLKLrgefs8 — jesse (@jessesroses) February 4, 2018

but HOW did kylie name her baby? and the most important thing, does it have a K? pic.twitter.com/W75CRcbmBB — nuria (@perriesmrvl) February 4, 2018

kylie jenner’s baby’s name possibilities:

glitter

lip kit

travis thot

eyebrow

ferrari

cappuccino

candy k

lashes — glow hoe (@kelistaaa) February 4, 2018

You’re telling me I just watched a video for 11 minutes and 32 seconds and you don’t tell me the name of the baby? Kylie Jenner you have put me through so much. — Madison Savage (@_madisonjoy) February 4, 2018

I can't believe Kylie Jenner is going to name her baby after whoever wins the Super Bowl. — Hannah Shapiro (@HannahLilNessen) February 4, 2018

Don’t speak to me unless you’re telling me the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby girl — Shelby (@champagneshelby) February 4, 2018

imagine if Kylie reveals her baby’s name with a new lip kit — ella (@ellawardx) February 4, 2018