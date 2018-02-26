People Are Having a Hard Time Believing One Big Part of This Trump Statement

After praising the NRA and suggesting we give teachers with guns bonuses, the president has continued to speak carefully and thoughtfully in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas school shooting. Most recently, he claimed that he personally would’ve run right into the school — even if he was unarmed — to stop the shooter.
“You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Donald Trump said on Monday, while criticizing the sheriff’s deputies who remained outside the school during the shooting.
Aside from, uh, everything else in the statement, people are having a pretty hard time picturing one crucial part of that: Trump running.
Then again, the president does believe that bodies have a finite amount of energy and that exercise uses it up — hence his refusal to ever hoof it.