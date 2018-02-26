People Are Having a Hard Time Believing One Big Part of This Trump Statement

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

After praising the NRA and suggesting we give teachers with guns bonuses, the president has continued to speak carefully and thoughtfully in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas school shooting. Most recently, he claimed that he personally would’ve run right into the school — even if he was unarmed — to stop the shooter.

“You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I’d run in there, even if I didn’t have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too,” Donald Trump said on Monday, while criticizing the sheriff’s deputies who remained outside the school during the shooting.

Aside from, uh, everything else in the statement, people are having a pretty hard time picturing one crucial part of that: Trump running.

I can’t get past the notion of Trump running. https://t.co/hdJEgJqQZ5 — Lauren Bans (@LaurenBans) February 26, 2018

If someone can provide verifiable video of Donald Trump running anywhere at all ever I will pay you FIVE dollars US. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) February 26, 2018

Find me footage of Donald Trump running or jogging from 1998 or later. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 26, 2018

Trump wearing drenched white wristbands and a Coed Naked Volleyball t shirt with the next ripped off doing an elaborate series of 1940s ass calisthenics stretching the hell out of his hamstrings and nothing else for 15 minutes before running in to to subdue the shooter. — Logic Expert (@lukeoneil47) February 26, 2018

The least believable part of this is Trump running. https://t.co/4JJdDIdC4O — Math Toady (@mtobey) February 26, 2018

Sorry guys, Trump thought you were talking about running into a McDonald's



Please disregard — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 26, 2018

The idea of Donald Trump running anywhere, nevermind into a building and a firefight, is absurd. I welcome whatever consequences there are for saying so because there will be none. — Robert Caruso (@robertcaruso) February 26, 2018

Here is Trump running at full speed. pic.twitter.com/MidJCifBHc — Mike 517-5 Russian Sanctions Vote (@thedecider99) February 26, 2018

Then again, the president does believe that bodies have a finite amount of energy and that exercise uses it up — hence his refusal to ever hoof it.