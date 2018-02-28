The Latest on the Cut

5:53 p.m.

Feathered Hair Is Back

But not in the way you think.

5:50 p.m.

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Makeup artist Peter Philips shares his video diary.

5:45 p.m.

Is Dries Van Noten the Last Sophisticated Designer in Paris?

When his clothes have this balanced spontaneity, he might be. Plus: Sexy Saint Laurent; secure Margiela; abysmal Lanvin.

5:30 p.m.

Giant Neon Uterus Comes to Sunset Boulevard in the Name of Art

Artist Zoë Buckman brings a 43-foot sculpture called Champ to Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

5:16 p.m.

Amy Schumer Shares a Video of Her Wedding Vows

“People are wondering, ‘Why the rush?’ and it’s because I truly cannot wait another second to be your wife.”

5:13 p.m.

Hopes Hicks Is Resigning From the White House

The job of White House communications director is a revolving door.

4:58 p.m.

Nike’s Newest Concept Is for Female Sneakerheads

All of the brand’s hard-to-find kicks will come in smaller sizes.

4:45 p.m.

Fashion Gets Its Own Version of the Media Men List

An anonymous Instagram account published a “Blacklist” naming almost 300 industry professionals.

4:17 p.m.

Handsome, Wealthy Justin Theroux Says He Doesn’t Care What People Think of Him

Must be freeing!

4:08 p.m.

Was Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination a Fraud?

The awarding committee is investigating.

4:00 p.m.

The Royal Families and Socialites of Bulgari’s Past

Intimate photos of queens, countesses, and celebrities are showcased in Vincent Meylan’s new book.

3:51 p.m.

Volleyball Coach Is Accused of Raping Girls, and His Wife Allegedly Bullied Them

Rick Butler was once known as the “most powerful coach in youth volleyball.”

3:47 p.m.

Glitter Is the New Lipstick

Maison Margiela models had blingy lips.

2:17 p.m.

FEMA Press Secretary Quits, Claiming the Office Was a ‘Boys Club’

He resigned over the front office’s treatment of the former head of external affairs.

2:08 p.m.

Donald Trump Gently Touches Mike Pence’s Thigh

A reassurance? A warning?

1:47 p.m.

Radical Beauty: Meet the People Implanting Themselves With Technology

In this episode of Radical Beauty, we meet the biohackers — people implanting themselves with technology to augment their bodies’ capabilities.

1:20 p.m.

Trump Staff Helpfully Keeps Track of All the President’s Grudges

Aides reportedly keep folders documenting attacks against the president.

1:00 p.m.

Why Are There So Many Bisexuals on TV All of a Sudden?

Examining TV’s bisexual boom.

12:55 p.m.

The Hottest Item in Sephora Is Surprisingly Expensive

It just arrived back in stock.

12:09 p.m.

Suspected Meatball Thief Caught Red-Sauced

His face and clothes were reportedly covered in the stuff.