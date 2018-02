The Latest on the Cut

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

Ashton Kutcher Fasted For A Week After Divorce From Demi Moore

“I started to hallucinate on like day two which was fantastic,” Kutcher said.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Tavis Smiley Suing PBS After Being Fired for Sexual Misconduct

Smiley’s suit alleges that PBS ended his talk show over “trumped-up” sexual misconduct accusations.

Yesterday at 8:34 p.m.

Guess Co-Founder Steps Aside After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Model Kate Upton has accused Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct.

Yesterday at 7:07 p.m.

Oprah Will Donate $500,000 to the Parkland Students’ March For Our Lives

She’s matching George and Amal Clooney’s contribution.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Man Shares Story About Almost Becoming a School Shooter

“I am not a school shooter because I didn’t have access to guns.”

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

Five Artists Pay Tribute to the Late Ellsworth Kelly

Painting/Objects opens at the FLAG Art Foundation on February 23.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

See the New Fashion Campaigns for Spring 2018

Designers pulled out all the stops this season.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Change Never Happens Until Young People Like Emma González Demand It

History’s most important civil rights movements have been shaped by students; #NeverAgain is no different.

Yesterday at 4:21 p.m.

We Don’t Need to Make Avocado Proposals a Thing

I’m begging you, turn back now.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

Glossier Is Giving You a New Power Couple

Better skin, better brows, better prices too.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

Tonight Is the Dramatic Figure-Skating Showdown We Have Been Waiting For

Russian teens Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva are the best figure-skaters in the world, and tonight they are facing off for gold.

Yesterday at 3:49 p.m.

Woman Says She Was Kicked Off a Plane for Complaining About Period Cramps

Beth Evans says a flight attendant on an Emirates flight overheard her complaining about her period to her boyfriend.

Yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

Meet CoverGirl’s First Model With Vitiligo

Amy Deanna stars in a foundation ad.

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

Here Comes the Prince of Wheels

Make way!

Yesterday at 2:35 p.m.

The Digital Strategist Who Only Wears Black-and-White

Meet JiaJia Fei of the Jewish Museum.

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

Diane Keaton Thinks Chris Martin Is Hot But Has No Idea Who He Is

Horny Diane Keaton strikes again.

Yesterday at 2:15 p.m.

4 Experts on the Best Skin-Care Buys at Sephora Under $60

What to buy for instant results.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Paul Thomas Anderson Wants Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph in a Movie Together

“That’s a combustible combination, the two of them.That’s what you dream of as a director.”

Yesterday at 1:08 p.m.

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

From lavender teddy jackets to ’90s sunglasses.

Yesterday at 12:48 p.m.

A Certain Royal Graced London Fashion Week With Her Presence Today

And sat next to Anna Wintour.