24 mins ago

Cardinal Who Tweeted ‘Nighty-Night, Baby’ Was Just Trying to Message His Sister

Or so a Church spokesperson says.

27 mins ago

Lorde Finally Speaks Out About Those Jack Antonoff Dating Rumors

The singer was spotted getting cozy with Lena Dunham’s ex on the streets of Auckland.

2:08 p.m.

A State in India Is Now Offering Free Breast Implants to the Poor

“Why should beauty treatment not be available to the poor?,” the state’s health minister asked.

2:04 p.m.

THESE Are the People Playing Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Lifetime has released pictures of the actors playing the royal family in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, and uh, okay.

1:53 p.m.

Deciem CEO Claims Things Are Okay Despite Turmoil

Brandon Truaxe says the company is not in danger.

1:50 p.m.

Watch the Versace Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

1:38 p.m.

The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week, Day 1

These are the best street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week so far, which include lots of silk blouses, Gucci, and bold color.

1:18 p.m.

This Is Why You Shouldn’t Attack the Stoneman Students

“We should change the names of AR-15s to ‘Marco Rubio’ because they are so easy to buy.”

12:56 p.m.

How This College Student Gets Her Skin So Good

Her mom turned her onto her favorite cleanser.

12:50 p.m.

Trump Admits He ‘Tries Like Hell’ to Hide His Bald Spot

The president bravely spoke his truth to the audience at CPAC today.

12:47 p.m.

Are You Emotionally Prepared for This Episode of Queer Eye?

What’s good this week.

12:45 p.m.

26 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Everlane to Margiela

Including Gucci gloves, Everlane mules, and Sergio Rossi ballet flats.

12:21 p.m.

This Limited-Edition Streetwear Collection Will Probably Be Sold Out by Tomorrow

It’s all cute, comfortable, and under $200.

12:16 p.m.

A Streaker Just Crashed the Winter Olympics

Excellent form.

12:14 p.m.

The Green-Haired Model Getting an Economics Degree in Russia

Meet Sasha Belyaeva.

11:13 a.m.

65-Year-Old Isabella Rossellini Will Reappear in Lancôme Ads This Year

The queen returns.

11:12 a.m.

Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy Talk Competing As Openly Gay Olympians

“I came here being authentically myself and sharing my story and being gay is part of that.”

10:36 a.m.

Why Is Everyone So Upset About the Women’s Figure-Skating Results?

People are claiming Evgenia Medvedeva was robbed.

9:55 a.m.

Your Comprehensive Guide to the Kim Cattrall–Sarah Jessica Parker Beef

Controversy between the two Sex and the City stars has been playing out in the tabloids for over a decade.

9:28 a.m.

Puppy Graciously Shares Runway With Gigi Hadid

Tod’s put dogs on the runway for its Milan show.