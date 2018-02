The Latest on the Cut

2:17 p.m.

FEMA Press Secretary Quits, Claiming the Office Was a ‘Boys Club’

He resigned over the front office’s treatment of the former head of external affairs.

2:08 p.m.

Donald Trump Gently Touches Mike Pence’s Thigh

A reassurance? A warning?

1:47 p.m.

Radical Beauty: Meet the People Implanting Themselves With Technology

In this episode of Radical Beauty, we meet the biohackers — people implanting themselves with technology to augment their bodies’ capabilities.

1:20 p.m.

Trump Staff Helpfully Keeps Track of All the President’s Grudges

Aides reportedly keep folders documenting attacks against the president.

1:00 p.m.

Why Are There So Many Bisexuals on TV All of a Sudden?

Examining TV’s bisexual boom.

12:55 p.m.

The Hottest Item in Sephora Is Surprisingly Expensive

It just arrived back in stock.

12:09 p.m.

Suspected Meatball Thief Caught Red-Sauced

His face and clothes were reportedly covered in the stuff.

11:39 a.m.

Publicists Reportedly Don’t Want Celebs Talking to Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars

According to “Page Six.”

11:31 a.m.

The Best Items in This Year’s Oscars Gift Bag

The swag bag is reportedly worth over $100,000, and includes extravagant holidays, pepper spray, and a dating app.

11:19 a.m.

Photographers Try to Explain the Lack of Diversity in Street Style

14 perspectives on an industry-wide problem.

11:10 a.m.

These Italian Sferra Sheets Are 50 Percent Off Right Now

Woven in Italy from Egyptian cotton.

11:00 a.m.

The Housing Department Spent an Obscene Amount on Ben Carson’s Dining Room Set

While the secretary was busy planning cuts for poor people.

10:50 a.m.

Watch the Rochas Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

10:44 a.m.

This Beauty CEO Thinks We All Need to Use Better Face Masks

Talking with the head of luxury beauty brand Cos Bar.

10:29 a.m.

Mike Pence Is Confident That Abortion Will End ‘In Our Time’

The vice-president suggested that abortion could be banned in the U.S. again.

10:24 a.m.

The Royals Awkwardly Laugh When Asked About Family Disagreements

“Working as family does have its challenges,” Prince Harry said.

10:00 a.m.

Here Are Messages From Students Returning to Stoneman Douglas High School Today

The students documented the difficult day on social media.

9:16 a.m.

Meghan Markle Says ‘There Is No Better Time’ For The #MeToo Movement

“Women don’t need to find a voice. They have a voice.”

9:00 a.m.

A Denim-on-Denim Outfit That’s Not a Canadian Tuxedo

A modern approach to the controversial style.

7:46 a.m.

The Makeup Kit Kylie Jenner Worked on During Her Pregnancy Comes Out Today

This is what Kylie was up to while she was pregnant.