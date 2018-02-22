Rosie O’Donnell Is Selling Anti-Trump iPhone Art on Etsy

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Etsy.com is full of fun, quirky items, like this tiny felt mouse bookmark (he’s reading too!), or this chain mail fringe skirt that’s described as “dangerously fun to wear.” And now, you can buy handmade, anti-Trump, iPhone-designed art by SMILF actress and noted Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell. On her Etsy page, O’ Donnell explained:

til trump is out I will keep making these

I started doodling on my I phone many images of trump and his regime my sadness rage disappointment will now be expressed with these pieces

Photo: Courtesy of Etsy/ROSIEOart

Each piece is printed on a 5x7 inch piece of aluminum, and is signed and numbered by O’Donnell, who said she will match all the money collected from sales of the art, and donate all of it to “anti-Trump candidates and causes.”

O’Donnell’s first batch of prints — which feature a drawing of Trump’s face alongside the words “rapist,” “cheat,” “liar,” “racist,” “con man,” and “asshole” — has already sold out, but she says she will put up a dozen more of another image she draws.

The pair’s feud goes back years, long before Trump was elected president. In 2006, O’Donnell criticized Trump for not firing Miss USA Tara Conner after revelations of drug use, calling him “not a self-made man” but a “snake-oil salesman.” In response, Trump called O’Donnell “a real loser” and “a woman out of control.”

The White House has not said whether it has any plans to start its own Etsy store dedicated to anti-Rosie O’Donnell merch.