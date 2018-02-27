Ryan Seacrest Will Host E! Oscars Preshow Despite Sexual-Assault Allegations

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest will host E!’s red-carpet preshow on Sunday as planned, despite detailed allegations published in Variety Monday that he sexually assaulted a former stylist, an E! rep confirmed to the Cut Monday night.

Variety’s story was a more detailed accounting of allegations that surfaced in November. In February, after a two-month investigation into the alleged incidents by an independent counsel, E! said that it found “insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations against Seacrest.” Yesterday, the network issued a statement reiterating its stance:

E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough. Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding the allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided. The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless.

Seacrest hosting the preshow puts the network in an awkward position. Though any statement celebrities make about #MeToo on the red carpet may not be as big as that of the Globes, where every actress attending wore black in solidarity with the movement and sexual-assault victims, the movement is bound to be a discussion topic on the carpet.

One of E!’s most viral moments from the Golden Globes occurred when Debra Messing told Seacrest’s fellow host Giuliana Rancic on live TV that E! should pay women the same as men, citing recently departed Catt Sadler, who said she left the network when she learned that her male co-host made twice as much money as her.

Variety described Seacrest’s alleged abuse of his former stylist, Suzie Hardy, as “years of unwanted sexual aggression — grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her vagina, and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later.” Hardy told the paper that E! never contacted her witnesses. Variety corroborated her account with multiple sources.

The Cut has reached out to Hardy and Time’s Up for comment.