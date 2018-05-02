Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen Have Split Up

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Comedian Sarah Silverman and her longtime boyfriend, Welsh actor Michael Sheen, have split up. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Silverman borrowed the breakup terminology coined by Gwyneth Paltrow, announcing that she and Sheen had “consciously uncoupled” over Christmas.

“I mean, not ‘over Christmas,’” she clarified. “Like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, ‘How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?’”

The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?” — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 5, 2018

Silverman and the Masters of Sex star have been dating since 2014. In an interview with her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Kimmel in June, Silverman hinted at the struggles of a long-distance relationship. “We just long for each other and we see each other and we love each other,” she said.