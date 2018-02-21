Shaun White Celebrates Olympic Gold With Miley Cyrus

Here’s a picture that none of your grandparents will understand, no many how many times you explain who Miley Cyrus is, or that snowboarding is, in fact, an Olympic sport. This week, Cyrus posted a picture of herself with Olympic snowboarding gold medalist and alleged sexual harasser Shaun White. In it, she’s wearing White’s gold medal, holding a prayer candle with White’s face on it, and also his dog, Leroy, who is wearing a tiny hoodie and sunglasses, and looks great.

Cyrus and White have been friends for a while, and they were rumored to be dating back in 2015. Around that time, Cyrus also convinced the snowboarder to get a tattoo of Flaming Lips front man Wayne Coyne on his forearm while White was at an Easter party at her house.

Try explaining that to your grandma.