I’ll tell you what we want, what we really, really want: for a Spice Girls reunion tour to actually happen. And also to finally find out what it means to “zigazig, ah.” And while we may not ever get either of those, at least we have this photo of the group reuniting (for a photo) for the first time in years, thanks to Victoria Beckham’s (née Posh Spice) Instagram. The dream of the ’90s is alive!