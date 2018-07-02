Spring Runway Looks, Decoded and Explained

In an interview after his fall 2018 show, Demna Gvasalia, the current creative director at Balenciaga, told Dazed: “We live in a world that is full of references, and references exist to feed us, but not to feed us in order to copy — they feed us in order to create something new from it.” This season, that attitude was everywhere. The fashion audience has never been more sophisticated, and designers are having a blast mixing and mashing ideas — and mining our collective unconscious.

Carrie Bradshaw Meets Carlton Meets Punk Rocker

Photo: Imaxtree

Rather than paying homage to archival Balenciaga pieces, as he’s done in the past, Demna Gvasalia was more interested in pulling from contemporary cultures this season.

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images/© NBC Universal, Inc. 1 / Tim Graham/Getty Images/This content is subject to copyright 2 / Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images/This content is subject to copyright 3 / Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images/2009 Bobby Bank 4 / PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images/This content is subject to copyright 5 /

Caveman Meets Johnny Carson

Photo: Imaxtree/Daniele Oberrauch/IMAXTREE.COM

The set of Gucci’s show resembled an ancient map, with the collection passing through all borders, real or imagined. “Resist the illusion of something new at any cost,” read Alessandro Michele’s show notes.

1 / George Rose/Getty Images/1979 George Rose 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / Pierre Scherman/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 1976 Shutterstock. No use without permission 6 / Everett Collection/Copyright © Everett Collection / Everett Collection 7 /

Old Hollywood Meets the Met Gala Meets the Muppets

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

In his show notes, Marc Jacobs described the collection as a “reimagining of seasons past somewhere beyond the urban landscape of New York City.”

Patrick McMullan 1 / 2 / 3 / Everett Collection/Courtesy Everett Collection 4 / 5 /

Louis XVI Meets Cyberpunk Meets Track Star

Photo: Imaxtree

Nicolas Ghesquière, who staged his show at the Louvre’s Pavillon de l’Horloge, demonstrated how a French girl does time travel.

1 / Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection/ 2 / 3 / Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images/2012 Getty Images 4 / IMAXtree/Armando Grillo 5 /

Rockabilly Meets New Wave

Photo: Imaxtree/Daniele Oberrauch/IMAXTREE.COM

Miuccia Prada has always had a way of conjuring fashion’s favorite contradiction: jolie laide, or “pretty ugly.”

1 / 2 / IMAXtree 3 / IMAXtree/Matteo Volta/imaxtree.com 4 / MGM Studios/Archive Photos/Getty Images/2011 Getty Images 5 /

Warhol Meets Haring Meets Arcimboldo

Photo: Imaxtree/Daniele Oberrauch/IMAXTREE.COM

Art was used as more than just inspiration this season.

Erik Lernestål/This work, identified by The Royal Armoury and Skokloster Castle with the Hallwyl Museum Foundation, is free of known copyright 1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Horror Meets Drama Meets Fantasy

Photo: Imaxtree/Daniele Oberrauch/IMAXTREE.COM

Models looked like characters from your favorite films this season, from The Shining to Flashdance. Thom Browne even played a song from The Little Mermaid.

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree

1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Daniele Oberrauch/IMAXTREE.COM

John P Johnson/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock/John P Johnson/Universal/Kobal/R 1 /

Photo: Imaxtree/Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

1 /

*This article appears in the February 5, 2018, issue of New York Magazine.