Spring Runway Looks, Decoded and Explained

In an interview after his fall 2018 show, Demna Gvasalia, the current creative director at Balenciaga, told Dazed: “We live in a world that is full of references, and references exist to feed us, but not to feed us in order to copy — they feed us in order to create something new from it.” This season, that attitude was everywhere. The fashion audience has never been more sophisticated, and designers are having a blast mixing and mashing ideas — and mining our collective unconscious.
Carrie Bradshaw Meets Carlton Meets Punk Rocker
Rather than paying homage to archival Balenciaga pieces, as he’s done in the past, Demna Gvasalia was more interested in pulling from contemporary cultures this season.
Caveman Meets Johnny Carson
The set of Gucci’s show resembled an ancient map, with the collection passing through all borders, real or imagined. “Resist the illusion of something new at any cost,” read Alessandro Michele’s show notes.
Old Hollywood Meets the Met Gala Meets the Muppets
In his show notes, Marc Jacobs described the collection as a “reimagining of seasons past somewhere beyond the urban landscape of New York City.”
Louis XVI Meets Cyberpunk Meets Track Star
Nicolas Ghesquière, who staged his show at the Louvre’s Pavillon de l’Horloge, demonstrated how a French girl does time travel.
Rockabilly Meets New Wave
Miuccia Prada has always had a way of conjuring fashion’s favorite contradiction: jolie laide, or “pretty ugly.”
Warhol Meets Haring Meets Arcimboldo
Art was used as more than just inspiration this season.
Horror Meets Drama Meets Fantasy
Models looked like characters from your favorite films this season, from The Shining to Flashdance. Thom Browne even played a song from The Little Mermaid.
