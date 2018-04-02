Stella McCartney Designed Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Suit

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Per usual, no expense was spared for Super Bowl LII’s halftime show — there were lasers, mirrors, and Justin Timberlake in camo.

Designer Stella McCartney even pitched in with custom-designed pieces for Timberlake to wear during his performance.

He took the stage wearing a black fringe jacket and transitioned into a camouflage splatter print with a Prince of Wales check suit, red bandana, and a cotton shirt with landscape scene of two deer by British artist Martin Ridley.

McCartney posted today on Instagram that the look was inspired by her autumn/winter 2018 collection. It was also influenced by Timberlake’s new album, Man of the Woods, released on Friday. (The title was reportedly inspired by his son Silas whose name means “Man of the Forest.”)

But this high-concept inspiration didn’t seem to translate. And on Twitter, users gave Timberlake’s look — and overall performance — very mixed reviews. But it was his deer shirt that took some of the hardest hits:

The best Super Bowl ad is Justin Timberlake’s shirt advertising for the Bass Pro Shop. pic.twitter.com/3O3FUbVimj — Greg (@waltisfrozen) February 5, 2018

Justin Timberlake appears to be wearing a default Apple wallpaper shirt. — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) February 5, 2018

How they designed Justin Timberlake's shirt for the halftime show. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KprDGwFhAb — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

I like to think Justin Timberlake was like, “I’m going to the Midwest. Better wear a camo suit, elk shirt and a bandana so I fit in. That’s what they wear, right?” And no one told him no. — Megan Raposa (@mlraposa) February 5, 2018