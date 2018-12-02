Steve Bannon Is Rightfully Terrified by the Power of Oprah

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Although his former boss may have been excited about the prospect of campaigning against Oprah Winfrey in 2020, former White House chief strategist and magazine cover boy Steve Bannon was reportedly concerned about the mogul’s potential influence in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to excerpts from journalist Josh Green’s upcoming book Devil’s Bargain published by Politico on Monday:

Bannon thought Oprah might represent an existential threat to Trump’s presidency if she decided to campaign for Democrats in 2018. She’d flip the House and they’d race to impeach him.

And Oprah wasn’t the only thing Bannon was worried about. He reportedly had serious concerns about the “anti-patriarchy movement,” and — I never thought I would say this, but here it goes — I love what he had to say about it!

‘The anti-patriarchy movement is going to undo ten thousand years of recorded history,’ he said. ‘You watch. The time has come. Women are gonna take charge of society. And they couldn’t juxtapose a better villain than Trump. He is the patriarch. This’ — the Golden Globe Awards — ‘is a definitional moment in the culture. It’ll never be the same going forward.’

Here’s hoping, Steve.