Two weeks after a shooter massacred 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, students are returning to school. Since the shooting, some of the students have been thrust into the spotlight as Gen-Z political figures speaking out against gun control. A group of students have organized a march for gun control, one went viral for her impassioned speech, and many have used social media to direct the national debate surrounding gun control. But today, they’re teenagers returning to their high school, where 17 of their peers, teachers, and coaches were slain by an AR-15.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas principal Ty Thompson tweeted yesterday that the students returning today would not have classes; instead, this week would focus on community healing and mental health.

Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum: so there is no need for backpacks. Come ready to start the healing process and #RECLAIMTHENEST 🦅🦅🦅🦅 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 27, 2018

They apparently had comfort animals available.

THESE COMFORT DOGS ARE SO HELPFUL MY HEART — natasha #NeverAgain (@sighnatasha) February 28, 2018

Several students honored coach Aaron Feis, who died in the shooting shielding students from bullets.

coach feis not being at the senior lot gate broke my heart :((( would do anything to see that smirk — Kyra (@longlivekcx) February 28, 2018

I waved to Coach Feis every morning when I drove into the senior lot, yet I didn't even know his name until he died. Today, after 4 years, I asked my crossing guard her name. Please let the people around you know how thankful you are. Thank you Coach Feis & thank you Barbara❣️ — carly (@car_nove) February 28, 2018

Others shared photos of the memorial surrounding the school.

The door I used to walk through every day now covered in a memorial. Welcome back, eagles. pic.twitter.com/ylJhp0gaAk — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) February 28, 2018

Wow... I haven’t seen this many police cars since Valentine’s Day — natasha #NeverAgain (@sighnatasha) February 28, 2018

I'm going back to school today and I'm scared, I'm nervous, I'm upset; I honestly feel every feeling you can name right now. But I'm happy that I have my friends by my side through all of this #ProudToBeAnEagle — carly (@car_nove) February 28, 2018

Time to return to the Eagle’s nest. #NeverAgain — 🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 (@Ryan_Deitsch) February 28, 2018

My sister turned 15 the day of the shooting.. She has had a hard time finding her voice in all of this and asked me to share this poem with you.



On the night before my sister returns to MSD, It would mean a lot if you could read her poem.#NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/3O4Z1knIuv — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) February 28, 2018

David Hogg, who was accused of being a crisis actor and bullying grown man Alex Jones, stayed focused on the wider message. Instead of tweeting about returning to school, he encouraged fellow Floridians to register to vote.

Hey FL get registered to vote! It's annoying, I know but that's because they don't want you to make your voice heard so don't let them! register! Get this done. REGISTER RIGHT NOW!!!!!!!! (If you haven't already) https://t.co/tiFcxOVqMg #votethemout — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 28, 2018