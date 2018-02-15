Student Survivors of Florida School Shooting Beg Politicians to Take Action

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

In the wake of Wednesday’s horrific school shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead, students who survived the massacre have been imploring their government representatives to take action against gun violence.

In an interview with CNN, student David Hogg looked directly into the camera and made an impassioned plea to Congress. “We are children. You guys are the adults. Work together, come over your politics, and get something done,” he said.

The high-school senior told CNN that he and his classmates were unknowingly running toward the shooter when a school janitor redirected them to go the other way, something he credits with saving their lives.

“The fact that this is the 18th school shooting and it’s only February is a testament to where this country has come and [how] we need to dig out of this hole; we need to step out of it and realize there’s something seriously wrong here,” Hogg says, adding that policy makers need to “look in the mirror and take some action because ideas are great, but without action, ideas stay ideas and children die.”

The video, for those who are asking. pic.twitter.com/KCCfuiFhQK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 15, 2018

16-year-old shooting survivor Lyliah Skinner also shared similar sentiments in an interview with CNN, asking: “if kids aren’t even allowed to purchase their first drink of alcohol then how are we allowed to buy guns at the age of 18 or 19? … I feel like as our legislators and leaders, they shouldn’t be offering prayers and words, we need action.”

16-year-old school shooting survivor: If teens can't even buy an alcoholic drink, how are they allowed to buy guns? https://t.co/wWiTeAuNAn — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) February 15, 2018

Broward county school superintendent Rob Runcie said he had been contacted by numerous students asking for action on gun control.

Florida students have been asking for "a real conversation on sensible gun control laws in this country," school superintendent says https://t.co/AvlZmKBzNt — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) February 15, 2018

Meanwhile on Twitter, other Stoneman students made impassioned pleas for gun control, shutting down a tweet from Tomi Lahren where she said the Left should “let families grieve” before pushing a political agenda.

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev — kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018

it is actually about guns u witch from hell https://t.co/mva3qYu0Tc — nikki (@nikta04) February 15, 2018

Other students directed their outrage at Donald Trump, who recently blamed the shooters’ family and friends for the tragedy and refused to even mention the word “gun” in his national address.

Unless you are going to do something about gun control so no one else experiences what my school has, shut the fuck up. https://t.co/9i8Yr2233L — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 15, 2018

I can accept the ever building wall that American murderers always need to have a mental condition, but how is it so simple for a person with such conditions to buy and use guns? https://t.co/pvCrFYFNCm — 🔥HƆƧTIƎᗡ ИAYЯ🔥 (@Ryan_Deitsch) February 15, 2018

why was a student able to terrorize my school mr president https://t.co/rwDRYz3ayx — nikki (@nikta04) February 14, 2018

This post has been updated throughout.