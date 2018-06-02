Taylor Swift Loves Listening to Taylor Swift

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift shared a Spotify playlist called “Songs Taylor Loves” which is a list of 43 songs Taylor loves. According to the playlist, Taylor especially loves country band LANCO, rapper DeJ Loaf, and pop singer Taylor Swift.

Songs I’m loving right now 🎶https://t.co/K62TYfJht6 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2018

Taylor Swift’s current favorite Taylor Swift songs are “Delicate” which, though it doesn’t specifically mention iPods, is probably about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and “End Game,” which is about partying with Ed Sheeran and perfecting her signature dance move.

According to Spotify, the playlist will be “completely updated monthly!” so soon we’ll be able to learn about more songs Taylor Swift loves. Maybe ones by up-and-coming young artists, like Taylor Swift.