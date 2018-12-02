Teen Snowboarding Phenom Chloe Kim Wins Gold Medal

Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Seventeen-year-old Korean-American Chloe Kim lived up to all expectations when she dropped into the halfpipe during the women’s Olympic snowboarding competition in Pyongyang, South Korea today.

Two years ago, at 15, Kim made history as the youngest woman to be able to land back-to-back 1080s – or three complete in-air rotations – one of the most challenging tricks in women’s snowboarding.

And when she executed her dual 1080s in the halfpipe today she became youngest American woman to win the gold medal in the halfpipe. China’s Jiayu Liu took silver and American Arielle Gold won bronze. (See Kim’s gold medal-winning run below.)

Chloe Kim has thrown down the HAMMER with her first run. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/r6UJ7df38X — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

Kim has also earned admirers with her mid-competition tweets. Yesterday, during the qualifiers she said she’d like to be eating ice cream. Today, before her last and final run, she tweeted that she wished she’d finished her breakfast sandwich.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

And, if that wasn’t enough, cameras caught a glimpse of Kim’s dad, Jong Jin, standing on the sidelines with a handmade, laminated sign, that looked like it had been rolled up, as if he’d brought from California with him. He’s called Chloe his American dream. See below:

You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll do it. pic.twitter.com/IilYKUz8xr — Rebecca (@BeckksSG) February 13, 2018